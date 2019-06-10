Read up on some history from the city of Sleepy Eye's sports section!

50 Years Ago, 1969

•Leavenworth defeated Mobil of Comfrey 5-0 behind a Buzz Kelly no-hitter. Bob Mickelson was 3-for-3 with a home run for Leavenworth.

40 Years Ago, 1979

•The St. Mary’s Knights baseball team’s season came to an end as LeSueuer defeated the Knights 8-5 at the Class A State Tournament. The Knights were District 10 and Region 3A Champions.

•Sleepy Eye Indians baseball had six players named Tomahawk All-Conference. Glen Mathiowetz, Toby Berberich, Greg Cook, Jay Krzmarzick, Al Zuhlsdorf, and Dan Ibberson.

30 Years Ago, 1989

•The Indians baseball team defeated Montevideo-Maynard on a walk-off single by Todd Netzke to win 5-4. The Indians also defeated Minneota 16-1.

•St. Mary’s Kay Weicherding was named Athlete of the Week by coach George Kimball. Weicherding finished the season with a .310 batting average and led with 14 runs scored and 14 RBIs during the season.

20 Years Ago, 1999

•Kit Neubauer, Shelley Eckstein, Kristi Vosbeck, and Nicole Steffl qualified for the state track meet with a relay team time of 4:06:28. Neubauer advanced individually in the 300 meter hurdles with 46.3

•Dean Brinkman had five hits with two home runs, two doubles, and five RBIs in an Indians 25-11 win over St. James. Tom Beito was the winning pitcher for the Indians with 11 strikeouts.

10 Years Ago, 2009

•Sleepy Eye baseball coach Don Boelter was named to the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009. Boelter was a long-time coach for the Indians baseball program, including their state title in 1981.

5 Years Ago, 2014

•The St. Mary’s Knights baseball team defeated MVL and BOLD in its’ first two playoff games. Junior David Surprenant delivered 12 strikeouts in the Knights upset win over BOLD.

•Sleepy Eye VFW baseball got a walk-off base hit from Jared Beltz to defeat New Ulm Gold 4-3.