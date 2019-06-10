Longtin Agency awarded their most recent Wellness Donation to Villa St. Vincent’s Activity/Wellness program.

Longtin Agency awarded their most recent Wellness Donation to Villa St. Vincent’s Activity/Wellness program. Pictured are Longtin Agency’s Megan Stewart and Hannah Gullekson, Villa St. Vincent’s Activity/Wellness Program Lead Karen Swatlowski, and Villa St. Vincent resident Sonja Thygeson. Each day, 80 Villa St Vincent residents are served with restorative wellness; a process of getting their body systems active and moving. On a daily basis, stretching, moving, range of motion, walking, is provided and promoted with each accepting resident. This results in life enhancing impacts on body and mind, leading to favorable outcomes for the overall wellness of each resident.