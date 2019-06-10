Jacques Luquete, a Crookston Central High School alum, graduated with a Master of Science in Plant Breeding.

Iowa State University's largest-ever graduating class (5,248) received degrees during four spring commencement ceremonies May 9 and 11. Iowa State awarded 4,439 undergraduate degrees, 527 master's degrees, 132 doctor of philosophy degrees and 150 veterinary medicine degrees.

Robert Easter, president emeritus and professor emeritus of animal science at the University of Illinois; and Simon Estes, Iowa State's F. Wendell Miller Distinguished Artist-In-Residence, addressed the undergraduates during morning and afternoon ceremonies, respectively. Debra Stewart, a senior fellow at NORC and president emerita of the Council of Graduate Schools, delivered the Graduate College commencement address. Iowa State alumnus and veterinary pathologist Vincent Meador spoke at the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine ceremony.