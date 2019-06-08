St. Mary's senior Leah Weiss was selected to the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Star Series in Mankato on Sunday, June 9.

If you caught a glimpse of St. Mary’s softball the past few years, the name Leah Weiss probably rings in your head. Leah was honored for her great career over her varsity career by being named to the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Star Series. In addition to being named to the All-Star series, Weiss also took home honors of the MN Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Section 2A team and All-State Honorable Mention.

After being selected to teh Honorable Mention portion of the Tomahawk Conference in 2018, Weiss used her senior season to earn All-Conference honors by posting a 17-5 record with an ERA of 1.79. Weiss was also voted team MVP by teammates. Weiss earned her keep by working in the offseason, something the Knights program hopes the younger core of players picks up on as Leah demonstrated the senior leadership all coaches wish for.

The 2019 All-Star Series is the 31st year of the event and is sponsored by the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association. Twenty-two players from each class (A, AA, AAA, and AAAA) are represented at the event.

Leah was a two-year starter for the Knights and compiled an overall record of 34-8 with a 2.04 ERA with 201 strikeouts on the mound.

The schedule for the Sunday, June 9 event at Caswell Park in Mankato is as follows:

At 11 a.m. Weiss and other players and coaches will be attending a Hall of Fame and Section Coach of the Year and All-Star Luncheon. At 2 p.m., Weiss and her new teammates will report to Caswell Park in Mankato for team photos. At 3 p.m. the teams will be introduced on field 1. The first round of games then begin at 3:30 p.m. and the day concludes with second round games approximately 5 p.m.