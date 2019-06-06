In response to the tragic death in our community last night, and to create a space for healing, the Northwestern Mental Health Center will have extra staff available to provide support Today: Thursday, June 6 until 8 p.m. and Friday, June 7 during office hours.

• There will be an informal Community Conversation Today: Thursday June 6, 2019 at 6:30pm in the NWMHC Community Room

• Staff will be available for individual time and you can walk into the clinic

• We are located at 603 Bruce Street Crookston MN

• Our 24/7 crisis number is 1-800-282-5005 or text MN to 741741

• Call 218-281-3940 if you have questions