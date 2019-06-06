When RiverView OB Coordinator Lisa Johnson, RN, talks to her kids about their futures, she stresses the importance of doing something they love; for her, it’s nursing.

She was recently recognized for her enthusiasm and dedication to nursing when she was chosen as RiverView Health's Employee of the Month for February.

“I want my kids to love going to work as much as I do,’’ she shared. “I love and am passionate about my job: the patients, my coworkers and RiverView as a whole are what bring me joy and I am so blessed to work here.’’

Johnson started working on the Inpatient Unit at RiverView in July 2013 as an LPN. She graduated with her RN in May 2015.

A Crookston native, she was actually born at RiverView. She grew up in Beltrami and graduated from Fertile-Beltrami. Her husband of 14 years is Matt Johnson, director of RiverView’s Plant Operations. Their family consists of children: Naomi, 12; Andrew, 11; Alyssa, 9; and Nolan, 8; dog Macie, 9; and kittens Bruno and Kirby.

Lisa’s hobbies include playing with her kids, watching their activities, camping, and fishing.

“I am deeply touched by the kind words shared about me by my coworkers,’’ she said of her honor. “I have had some of the best role models at work and strive to continually become a better nurse and leader. It is hard not to invest 110 percent of yourself when you feel appreciated and know you are making a difference in lives. Thank you for this great honor.’’











