Kids at Castle summer events will begin Monday, June 10 from 5:30-7:30

Kids At Castle kicks off for the summer with its premiere event Monday, June 10 from 5:30-7:00 at Castle Park.

The event, titled “Nature Inspires!” calls kids of all ages, from 0 to 99 or older, to be inspired by the beauty of nature as you are led through activities for creativity and peace of mind. Take part in yoga and create your own fairy gardens, music, and art.

Events will take place every second Monday of the month from June to October of 2019.

Events for the rest of the summer include:

July 8- “Follow the Food Chain” - From birds to bugs, explore nature’s food chain and have fun with all things that fly, slither, and crawl.

August 12- “Elements of Nature: Fire, Water, Wind and Earth” - Kites, kayaks, and campfires! This is a Castle Park event you don’t want to miss. Discover activities for each of the four elements and learn how to help sustain our planet for the future.

September 9- “Get Wild with Nature” - Come and explore local wildlife and join the UMC community during an exploration. Wear clothes for hiking!

October 14- “Boo Run Run” - Along with our friends of the Early Childhood Initiative (ECI), we invite you to attend the annual Boo Run Run. Dress up in your favorite costume and come hit the Castle Park Trails for a fun family run with surprises along the way!

Kids at Castle is sponsored by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Polk County Wellness Coalition, University of Minnesota Extension, and the ECI.

To get involved, contact Amanda at (218) 281-8687.