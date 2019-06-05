After concrete foundation work gets underway, demolition commences at RiverView Health construction site

Construction is progressing nicely on “RiverView 2020,” RiverView Health’s hospital and clinic replacement project.

According to Matt Johnson, director of RiverView’s Plant Operations, crews poured the first permanent concrete foundation at the end of May for a screen wall that will camouflage the utility yard on the new building’s southwest corner.

“It was a super exciting day, to see that first concrete delivery to the job site, and it was another sign that the project is on schedule,’’ Johnson said.

Other early activities on the job site included: installation of new storm sewer, rerouting of utilities, and preparation for the demolition of the 1970s portion of the former Care Center on campus.

“Preparing for the demolition of the structure has largely been interior work through last week,’’ said Chris Bruggeman, chief operating officer. “Disconnections to separate the space from the current building and constructing fire partitions to ensure the upcoming demolition does not impact care delivery in the hospital and clinic is the top priority.’’

Demolition commenced Wednesday, June 5.

Those interested in observing the demolition process are encouraged to park in the north parking lot and follow signs to the designated viewing area.

A time-lapse camera is also in pace to capture photos of the project from beginning to end.

Construction on the 80,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility began on April 29th. All patient services will remain open during construction. All patients and visitors are asked to park in the north parking lot and enter the building through the doors located near the North Clinic. An information desk is staffed at this entrance to provide navigation and wheelchair transport throughout the hospital and clinic.



For more information on RiverView’s building project, go to www.riverviewhealth.org and watch the RiverView 2020 video. For more information on the Foundation campaign for the project, please contact Foundation Director Kent Bruun at 218-281-9249 or kbruun@riverviewhealth.org.