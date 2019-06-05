Foul play is not suspected.

Multiple agencies responded to the Red Lake River in Crookston Wednesday afternoon after a call of a vehicle floating in the river behind Oak Court Apartments.

A deceased juvenile female was located by divers in the submerged vehicle and transported by the Polk County Sheriff's Office to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner's Office in Grand Forks.

According to the media release, upon arrival after the call, a Crookston police officer observed the vehicle in the river and it appeared to be occupied. The car then became fully submerged.

The Crookston Fire Department deployed a watercraft into the river in an attempt to locate the vehicle, and, with the assistance of the Polk County Drone, the vehicle was located.

Grand Forks County Water Rescue Unit was called to assist and deployed

divers who located a deceased juvenile female in the vehicle.

No further information will be released at this time.

Assisting agencies included the Crookston Area Ambulance and the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force.