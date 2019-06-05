The 2019 Safety Town Crookston Community Education is underway at Washington Elementary School.

The participants are age-eligible to enter kindergarten in the fall.

They have already started learning about traffic and pedestrian safety on the town with Crookston Police officers helping out each day.

The children will also learn about a variety of safety topics including: gun safety, playground safety, animal/pet safety, passenger safety, train safety, home safety, bicycle safety, farm safety, bus safety, fire safety, electrical and lightning safety, summer safety, boat and water safety, poison safety, 9-1-1 awareness, safe and healthy me, along with a police car, fire engine and ambulance tour.

There are 19 teen volunteers this year helping with the children.

The 2019 Safety Town graduation ceremony will be held on Friday.