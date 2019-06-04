The public is encouraged to be part of the fight and join the American Cancer Society in beating its biggest rival by serving as a volunteer to support the annual Relay For Life of Redwood County event.

Community volunteers are the backbone of this movement, and anyone can be part of it.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer.

At Relay For Life events, participants celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change.

Relay For Life is being held Aug. 2, 2019 at the Gilfillan Estate.

Learn more at RelayForLife.org.