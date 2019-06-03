IDEAg Group LLC has announced its second annual National Anthem contest for this year’s Minnesota Farmfest.

Farmfest will take place Aug. 6-8 at the Gilfillan Estate.

The deadline to apply for the contest is July 5.

The winner of the contest will be invited to sing the National Anthem at Gate 2 on the opening day of Farmfest at 8 a.m.

The performance will live stream on the Farmfest social media pages. The winner will receive free entry to Farmfest for him/herself and up to three guests.

A YouTube video of the applicant singing the National Anthem must be submitted for consideration.

The winner will be notified in late July.

Any individual performer may enter the competition, but if the applicant is under the age of 18, parental consent is required.

Learn more at www.ideaggroup.com.