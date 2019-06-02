The annual fundraising event known as the Ramsey Park Jamboree is set to be held June 5 at the Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls. Activities are set to start at 4:30 p.m., and will continue until 8 p.m. All of the proceeds from the jamboree are used to improve Ramsey Park.

The event, which is hosted by the Friends of the Park, includes activities for people of all ages.

Among the things being offered are:

• The Wild Things Zoo Attractions, with a show at 6:30 p.m.

• Redwood Dance Center performances starting at 5:30 p.m.

• A silent auction, which runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m. A variety of items will be available for public bid.

• The Tersteeg’s grill will be open from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The meal is $5. The meal includes a hamburger, brat or hot dog, with chips, cookie and a beverage.

• A huge display of historical photographs from the Gary Revier collection. According to Scott Larson of the Redwood County Historical Society, a group of local individuals have been meeting to sort those photos, and several binders filled with those pictures, based on various themes, will be on display. Larson said those who attend are also encouraged to look through the photos to assist with identifications of people and places that have not yet been identified.

• Tatanka Arts will have a display of local work available.

• A display of the model planes that have been made by Bill Schultz.

• Information about the local Girl Scouts Little Free Library project will be available.

• A display about Summer Splash, which is being held later in June. The Redwood Falls Lions Club will also be on hand to perform eye checks for local youth. Other events for the kids at the jamboree include:

• Bounce Around Inflatables

• Kids games with prizes

• Pony rides from Schoenbauer’s Country Corral.

• Jessica’s Little Ponies and Rascals

Tickets for the kids activities are 25 cents, or a wristband for unlimited pony rides and inflatables may be purchased for $10.

According to Gary Bestmann and Vonnie Roberts, who have been long-time park enthusiasts and have helped to coordinate the jamboree since it was first held, funds being raised will be used to help with a current project to enhance the playground area at the Zeb Gray shelter.

Bestmann and Roberts also expressed their thanks on behalf of the Friends of the Park to those who helped to support the jamboree with sponsorships and donations. Each of those donations and the support of the community through its attendance at the jamboree all adds up and is used to make Ramsey Park an even better experience for visitors.

Thousands of people visit the park each year, and the experience of those visitors has been enhanced over the years by those who have worked to upgrade the park’s amenities.

Everyone is encouraged to support the Friends of the Park and its efforts by attending the Ramsey Park Jamboree June 5.