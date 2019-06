St. Mary’s High School held their annual Awards Program on May 22.

St. Mary’s High School held their annual Awards Program on May 22. The senior class awards and scholarships were announced. Various other awards and certificates for participation in student organizations and academic achievement were distributed to high school students.

Senior awards presented included:

Auxilium Christianorum Award: Kira DeMaris and Carter Currans.

Religious Education Impact Recognition: Hali Soukup.

Salutatorian Award: Kira DeMaris and Kendra Zuhlsdorf.

Valedictorian Award: Gabriella Helget.

John Philip Sousa Award: Hali Soukup.

St. Mary’s Musicianship Award: Kira DeMaris

National School Choral Award: Carter Currans and Rachel Sloot.

Neubauer Spirit Award: Carter Currans.

Math Awards: Kira DeMaris, Gabriella Helget, Collin Ludewig, Kya Krzmarzick, Logan Mickelson.

Social Studies Award: Kendra Zuhlsdorf, John Luu Mathiowetz.

Science Award: Leah Schnobrich.

SuperStar Journalist Award: Emily Stevens.

Red Cross Leadership Cords:

Dallas Bauer, Callie Bohnen, Cassie Heinrichs, Dominic Helget, Alexa Owens, Anna Sellner, Hali Soukup, Leah Weiss, Sara Zinniel, Kendra Zuhlsdorf.

Scholarships given by businesses, organizations, and individuals included:

Lions Club Award: John Luu Mathiowetz, $250.

American Legion Award: Kira DeMaris, $200.

American Legion Auxiliary Award: Hali Soukup, amount not listed.

Servicemen’s Club Scholarship: Cassie Heinrichs, $1,000.

VFW Post 800 Awards: Kira DeMaris, Collin Ludewig, $200.

Miss Sleepy Eye Scholarships: Callie Bohnen, $700; Anna Sellner, $400.

L.A. Amundson Scholarship: Dallas Bauer, Callie Bohnen, Kira DeMaris, Cassie Heinrichs, Dominic Helget, Sara Zinniel, amount varies.

Richard and Mary Lou Mathiowetz Family Scholarships: Carter Currans, Joseph Goettke, Dominic Helget, Gabriella Helget, $1,000.

Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: Callie Bohnen, $500.

Americana Community Bank Scholarship: Cassie Heinrichs, $1,000.

Brown County REA Trust Scholarship: Dallas Bauer and Hali Soukup, $200.

Kaylie Hogue Memorial Scholarships: Gabriella Helget, $500.

Tyler Hadley Academic Achievement Award: Alexa Owens, $500.

Gordon Osmonson SouthPoint Foundation Scholarship: Cassie Heinrichs, $500.

Catholic United Financial Scholarships: Gabriella Helget, Alexa Owens, Taylor Reinarts, Hali Soukup, $300.

St. Mary’s Foundation Scholarships: Dallas Bauer, Kira DeMaris, Alexa Owens, Hali Soukup, Leah Weiss, $500.

ProAg of Renville County Scholarship: Leah Schnobrich, $1,000.

Red Cross Scholarship:

Callie Bohnen, $250.

John Mangen Baseball and Softball Scholarships: Dallas Bauer and Leah Weiss, $500.

Charlie Hale Scholarship: John Luu Mathiowetz, $100.

The Wayne Pelzel Scholarships: Kira DeMaris and Cassie Heinrichs, $1,000.

Sue Windschitl Memorial Scholarship: Kira DeMaris, $500.

Chisey Hansen Family Memorial Medical Scholarship: Taylor Reinarts, $1,000.

Murthy Memorial Scholarships: Gabriella Helget and Taylor Reinarts, $500.

Rick Losleben Memorial Scholarship: Kyle Tauer, $500.

Dennis and Lynn Goblirsch Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Reinarts, $300.

ASA Southern Star Softball Conference Scholarship: Alexis Anderson, Gabriella Helget, Alexa Owens, Leah Weiss, $250.

Individual college scholarships, were also announced:

Alexis Anderson, NDSU Freshman Academic, $2,000.

Dallas Bauer, SDSU Yellow and Blue Scholarship, $1,500.

Kira DeMaris, University of Mary: Music Scholarship, $2,500/year, Academic Scholarship, $7,000/year; Catholic Financial Life, $1,000.

Cassie Heinrichs, UW River Falls: Academic Achievement, $1,000, Falcons Flying Higher Scholarship, $1,000; Catholic Order of Foresters, $750.

Gabriella Helget, SDSU Yellow and Blue Scholarship, $2,000/year.

Collin Ludewig, SDSU Yellow and Blue Scholarship, $1,500.

John Luu Mathiowetz, St. John’s University Presidential Scholarship, $20,500/year.

Hali Soukup, Concordia University: President’s Scholarship, $30,000, Music Scholarship, $2,000; Catholic Financial Life, $1,000.

Kendra Zuhlsdorf, Milford O. & Lois M. Larson Scholarship, $3,000; Vallely Will Scholarship.

High School Scholarships announced included:

Neubauer Scholarship: Regina Surprenant, $1,000.

Payton Adams Hustle Awards: Sydney Windschitl and Trent Steffensmeier, $500.

Esther “Sis” Wagner Dey-Soukup Class of 1939 Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Hoffmann and Sophia Portner, $1,000.

The Brian Paulson and Family Musical Scholarships: School musical participation fee, $35 or whatever next year’s fee is — Lauren Hoffmann, Sophie Kyllonen, Katelyn Rutscher, Caleb Schumacher, Regina Surprenant.