Senior Zach Josephson finished in 11th place to lead the way for a trio of Cardinal boys competing in day two of the Section 3AA golf tournament held May 28 in Buffalo Lake.

Josephson fired a first round 78 to sit in the top six overall and would fire a second round 80 to finish with a total of 158. A triple-bogey on the par-4 third proved costly in an otherwise steady front nine of 40.

On the back he would card three bogeys and a birdie (on the par-4 16th) but finished with a double-bogey on the 18th for another round of 40 and an 80 total.

Sophomore Connor Josephson finished in 18th place overall with a 163 total, firing a first round 81 and following that up with a second day score of 82 . A back-nine 38 wasn’t enough to erase a front-nine 44.

Sophomore Damico Arredondo finished 35th overall, firing two rounds of 89 for a 178 total. His second day included a front nine 46 and a back nine of 43.

Jackson County Central erased a seven-shot deficit to Marshall by firing a 313 to top the Tigers (326) by six strokes 638-644 for the Section team title. Glavin Schugel of New Ulm fired an even par 144 (72-72) for medalist honors.