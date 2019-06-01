The Indians look to remain strong next season as they graduate only one senior from this year's team and look to count on a large group of players that got plenty of opportunity this spring.

Indians 7

BLHS 2

The Indians with their defeat of Madelia and losts to Mountain Lake set themselves up with BLHS for the third time this season. In the previous meetings amongst the two teams, the Indians defeated the Mustangs 12-0 and lost 3-2.

The Indians advanced in the elimination bracket with a 7-2 victory over BLHS. McKenna Strong led the charge once again for the Indians as she went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs.

Kathryn Schroepfer got the win in the circle for the Indians as she went all seven innings allowing one earned run and striking out seven.

Indians 12

Cleveland 8

With the win over BLHS advancing them, the Indians faced off with Section foe Cleveland at Caswell Park in Mankato.

The Indians offense attacked early and often en route to a 12-8 victory over the Clippers. Kathryn Schroepfer got the win for the Indians throwing all seven innings. Offensively, the Indians were led by Martina Nienhaus who was 3-for-3 and Jackie Nessett was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. McKenna Strong added two more RBIs to her total as well.

MLA/C 12

Indians 9

The Indians looked to ride the wave of momentum after their two Saturday victories to keep their season alive Tuesday night against Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey in a rematch with the Wolverines.

Despite an 8-2 loss in two rounds previous to the Wolverines, the Indians knew they could hang with MLA/C. In a slugfest type of game, the Wolverines got out to a 7-0 lead. The Indians were not to be put away quietly and they stormed back to take a 9-8 lead in the fifth inning tallying a total of 16 hits in the rally.

With the Indians up 9-8, a close play at the plate was ruled obstruction and the Wolverines were awarded the run to tie the game at 9-9. MLA/C would score three more runs with two outs to eventually take home a 12-9 victory over the Indians.

The loss ended the Indians season at 13-7. The Indians lose one senior in Leslie Flores and will return a very solid core next season in hopes to position themselves near the top of the Tomahawk Conference.

The Indians will be led next season by McKenna Strong, Brynja Mielke, Emma Fischer and Kathryn Schroepfer. Also playing key roles for the Indians next season will be catcher Maranda Braulick, Martina Nienhaus, Morgan Klein, and Jackie Nessett.