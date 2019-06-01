It’s been a whirlwind month of May, and June is busting through the calendar to get going.

Congratulations to our area 2019 graduates. We here at the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce wish you all the best as you start this next chapter in your lives. We are confident that your schools and your community have prepared you for the adventurous road ahead.

Congratulations also to our 2019 Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce Scholarship recipient, Ms. Callie Bohnen. Callie’s essay was selected by our Board of Directors out of the 15 that were submitted. She is awarded a $500 scholarship, made possible by the generous participants at our Annual Chamber Golf Tournament. Thank you to those participants and Callie, we wish you the best.

Buttered Corn Days planning is in full swing. Sponsorships, vendor applications, volunteers signups, and parade entry forms can all be found on the Chamber website, www.sleepyeyechamber.com, under the Events/Celebrations tab. Check back for current information about our weekend celebration, as well as our Facebook page, to be alerted to all things for the 58th Annual Buttered Corn Days. Stay tuned for more updates in the upcoming weeks.

I’m excited to tell you that our Chamber Board of Directors has made a commitment to the strength and importance of our Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce & CVB by choosing to enroll me in the Institute for Organization Management for the next four years. Institute for Organization Management (Institute) is the premier continuing education experience for chamber of commerce professionals. Since 1921, the Institute program has educated and empowered chamber executives with the knowledge and skills they need to be leaders in their organizations and communities. I am completely grateful for this opportunity and am excited to utilize the scholarships I have been awarded for this experience. Please note: The Chamber Office will be closed the week of June 10 to 15, while I attend Institute.

Lastly, the Lola’s Food Truck was here Friday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — the last of the Sleepy Eye Young Professionals’ Food Truck Friday’s experiment and the reception has been astounding. Even through long waits, cooler temps and eventual running out of food, the community has truly supported the notion that variety and stepping outside your comfort zone can have some surprising results. While nothing is planned for the immediate future, the SEYP group has assured me that this will not be the last of food trucks in Sleepy Eye.

Have a great weekend and get ready for summer!