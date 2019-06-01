On behalf of the Board of Directors of National CACFP Sponsors Association, it is my privilege to inform you that Jami Lee of Tri Valley Opportunity Council, Inc in Crookston, MN has earned the CACFP Child Nutrition Professional Certification from the National CACFP Sponsors Association.

The CCNP Certification is a special designation for those in the CACFP profession that are committed to continually learning best practices and keeping up with changing trends in the field. Ms. Lee has shown this commitment by attending additional trainings and workshops to further her knowledge of the CACFP program. This achievement reflects her dedication to upholding high standards in the CACFP profession.

Join us in congratulating Jami Lee on this accomplishment. She is an asset to the CACFP community.