Members of the Northwest Minnesota Cancer Crusaders committee who host events throughout the year, like the Easter Egg Scramble and Craft & Vendor Fair at the Crookston Sports Center, to raise money for cancer treatment organizations and patients undergoing treatment, split this year’s Easter event proceeds with the Altru Infusion Center in Crookston, Roger Maris Cancer Center’s Pediatric Unit in Fargo, and the Trails to Treatments cancer patient grant program. The Cancer Crusaders, formerly housed under the American Cancer Society, have recently branched off on their own so they can give to more local organizations. To learn more, visit their Facebook page or call (701) 610-6454.