Trostad says more families than usual are expressing interest in bringing their kids to Highland.

With the 2018-19 school year officially in the books, preparations at Highland School will ramp up in preparation for the arrival of first graders in the fall.

The move is being made because, for one, there’s room at Highland, and, for another, more space is needed at Washington School, first graders’ home up until now, because Crookston Public Schools is expanding its preschool program.

Among the most noticeable projects will be the conversion of a locker bay at Highland into two classroom spaces. But, when first graders and all of the other Highland students return to the school in September for the 2019-20 school year, there will all kinds of locker bays with brand-new lockers, thanks to an investment of around $50,000 that Superintendent Jeremy Olson says is much-needed.

“We’re replacing lockers that are no longer useable,” he said. “Many are damaged and they’re at the end of their life-expectancy. …They’ve seen better days.”

The lockers being replaced date back to the 1970s, Olson added.

Reserve funds earmarked for long-term facilities maintenance will finance the project. Olson noted that the cost estimate of $50,000 is on the high-end and could come down if the district can save on installation costs.

Boost in Highland enrollment?

Highland School Principal Chris Trostad told the Crookston School Board last week that he’s getting some positive vibes when it comes to a potential student enrollment boost at the school.

“I’m hearing from families who want to bring their kids here,” he said. “I think the word is out that Highland is a good place with high test scores.”

The Times followed up with Trostad later for more details, and he said that he has had a “few families” that live in Crookston but open-enroll their kids to Fisher and Climax schools “that are looking to come back next year.” The same goes, he said, for families with kids in Crookston’s two parochial schools looking to enroll their kids at Highland. In addition, new families moving to Crookston have contacted Highland because their kids are elementary-aged.

“We get a little of this every year but this year seems to be more than usual,” Trostad added. “I can’t give you an exact number, but the consensus is that Highland gets really good test scores and there is a lot of positive news about Highland.”