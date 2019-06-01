The class is for all parents with young drivers and parent(s) of students that need to log hours of driving time prior to taking the road test.

Crookston Public Schools will be hosting a free Driver Education Supplemental Parent Class on Monday, June 3, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Crookston High School auditorium.

Studies have shown that parents who complete a Supplemental Driving Class with their child have significantly fewer accidents than those that don't complete a Supplemental Driving Class. Minnesota's Zero Death Initiative Program has set a goal of zero deaths on Minnesota roadways. This will significantly help achieve that goal for the state.

This class is for all parents with young drivers and parent(s) of students that need to log hours of driving time prior to taking the road test. The new law requires students to log 50 hours (15 hours at night) if the parent(s) do not complete a Supplemental Parent Class or 40 hours (15 hours at night) if parents do complete a Supplemental Parent Class. Participants will receive a certificate of completion that is required at the time the road test is taken.

Presenters representing the Toward Zero Death Initiative Program will be Brad Norland from the Minnesota State Patrol, Polk County Highway Engineer Rich Sanders, and Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier.