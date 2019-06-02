Shower heads, exterior lighting, greenery on the to-do list.

With the necessary agreements approved by both the Crookston School Board and Crookston City Council regarding the transfer of ownership of the Community Swimming Pool from the school district to the city, the city won’t be waiting until the official July 1 ownership transfer to start making some improvements at the pool.

“There are some things we feel we need to do right away,” City Administrator Shannon Stassen says. Among the items that will be addressed right away are shower heads, exterior lighting and some of the greenery outside, he adds.

City Finance Director Angel Weasner says she’ll have a pool improvement budget to present to the council’s Ways and Means Committee on June 10.

With Cody Brekken being retained as the pool manager through the ownership transfer, Stassen says the hope is that some other City staff, perhaps seasonal workers, will be able to put in some time at the pool performing duties that will free up Brekken to to focus on other things.

One of Brekken’s primary challenges, Stassen says, is restocking his lifeguard roster. A “pretty good crew” of lifeguards has graduated from high school and will be heading off to college, he says. But, Stassen adds, Brekken is close to achieving a certification that will allow him to train lifeguards in Crookston instead of having to send them to Grand Forks for classes. Ideally, the lifeguard roster would grow, Stassen says, which would allow for expanded swimming lessons.

“If you have more lifeguards you can offer more swimming lessons, which fill up quickly,” he explained. “That’s a moneymaker.”