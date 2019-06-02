Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads.

Preliminary numbers show the 100-day stretch last year accounted for 124 of the 381 fatalities, making up 33 percent of all the traffic deaths in 2018.

Preliminary numbers by the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety show 107 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2019 compared with 112 this time last year.

Your Final Destination is Never Guaranteed

Driver behaviors continue to play a significant role in motor vehicle crashes with speed, distraction, lack of seat belt use and drunk driving the top contributing factors in Minnesota road fatalities.

Click it or Ticket Extra Enforcement

• Expect the Unexpected: You may be a safe driver but you never know what to expect from others on the road. Buckling up and having your passengers properly secured in the vehicle is the first line of defense in a crash.

• Extra seat belt enforcement now through June 2.

• Preliminary numbers show 92 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads in 2018. Summer Extra Enforcement on Minnesota Roads

• As the weather heats up, so do speeds. Extra enforcement targeting speeding motorists will take place June 18 – July 21.

• Alcohol-related crashes not only take lives, they change them forever. An average of 304 life-changing injuries are caused by alcohol-related crashes each year. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over extra enforcement campaign runs Aug. 16 – Sept. 2.

Speak Up and Save Lives

• If you are with a driver who is distracted, speak up, tell them to put the phone down and offer to be their designated texter.

• Refuse to drive until every passenger is buckled up.

• Slow down —trying to save a few minutes off your drive isn’t worth causing a crash.

• Plan ahead before you go out by designating a sober driver, and if you see a person who has had too much to drink, speak up and find them a safe ride home.