The Sleepy Eye Golf Club was presented the 2019 Business of the Year award at a “full-house” luncheon, at the golf club, on May 23. Christina Andres, Chamber Executive Director, said the Chamber Board voted for the recipient based on the following criteria: the Business of the Year recipient must be in good standings with the Sleepy Eye Chamber, been in business for at least three years, have demonstrated a commitment to good business practices, have a dedication to making Sleepy Eye a better place by giving back to the community, and be one that supports the economic development of the Sleepy Eye area.

Andres said nominators wrote that the Sleepy Eye Golf Club has developed into a beautiful golf course, that is maintained to pristine conditions. The offering of a full-service kitchen, and the patio deck space for celebrations and events, make it a great place to visit. And, the club has worked very hard the last few years updating the clubhouse, enhancing the greens, and holding events to bring locals and surrounding communities to Sleepy Eye.