While the summer vacation is officially a week old for students in the Redwood Area School District, that does not mean the school is closed for the summer. It does, however, mean there is a change to the hours of operation.

During the school year, office hours are from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As of this week, the offices will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. While this Friday (May 31) the offices will be open using the same schedule, starting June 7 the offices will be open Fridays from 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. through Aug. 9.

The summer hours of operation were approved by the Redwood Area Board of Education at its May 19 meeting.

In other action during its meeting, the school board:

• Approved the school meal prices for the 2019-20 school year. The new prices reflect a 10-cent increase in the lunch prices for elementary students (from $2.60 to $2.70), secondary students (from $2.70 to $2.80) and adults (from $3.75 to $3.85). Costs for breakfast will remain the same, as will the cost for milk.

• Approved the dissolution of the cooperative sponsorship for wrestling with Springfield and Cedar Mountain effective as of the 2019-20 season.

• Approved a cooperative agreement for wrestling with Cedar Mountain for 2019-20.

• Approved a lease agreement with United Community Action Partnership, Inc. at a cost of $400 per month. The space at the Ehlers Early Education Center is used for the Head Start program.

• Accepted the resignations of Morgan Minett from her role as RVMS physical education and school DAPE teacher, Eric Ellanson from his role as Reede Gray physical education teacher, Cassandra Zuhlsdorf from her role as a junior varsity track and field coach, Andy Regnier from his role as varsity volleyball head coach, David Berner from his role as an RVHS social studies teacher, Hailey Wester from her role as a Reede Gray special education paraprofessional, Robert Elwell from his role as an RVMS/HS health teacher, Grace Guggisberg from her role as an RVHS paraprofessional and Lauren Anderson from her role as an RVHS paraprofessional.

• Approved the employment of Sydnie Weiss-Anderson as a full-time first grade teacher at a salary of $43,000.

• Approved the employment of Robert Elwell as a full-time interim RVMS principal at a salary of $88,000.

• Approved the employment of the school’s summer maintenance crew including Lori Allex at a rate of $12.75 per hour, Mark Dressen at a rate of $11.75 per hour and Dorinda Roiger, Emily Spielmann and Denise Castle at a rate of $11.50 per hour.

• Approved the employment of Christian Schmitz for summer technology help for 25 hours per week at a rate of $10.50 per hour and Sydney Bladon and Hailey Wester for the SACC program at a rate of $11.50 per hour.

• Approved the employment of Naomi Prodoehl and Amanda Johnson for the alternative learning program for the English Recovery class for 80 hours.

• Approved a request for Rick Jorgenson, RVHS principal, and Paul van der Hagen, Reede Gray principal, to attend the Minnesota Principals Academy during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. The cost of the program is $7,000 each, but the school would cover $3,000 of that amount per participant.