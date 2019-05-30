Sleepy Eye's Memorial Day program was held in St. Mary’s auditorium Monday morning, due to the rainy weather.

Sleepy Eye's Memorial Day program was held in St. Mary’s auditorium Monday morning, due to the rainy weather. The Sleepy Eye Honor Guard presented the colors at the opening of the program. St. Mary's Band provided music during the program. Carter Currans played the opening bugle call. Kira DeMaris and Cassie Heinrichs played Taps. Tom Larson led the crowd in singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America. Pastor Bob Jueckstock, New Hope Church, Vietnam Veteran, gave the invocation and benediction. Memorial addresses were given by Randy Reinarts and Beth Ann Zuhlsdorf. Those placing wreath in memory of deceased veterans of U.S. wars were: Civil War - Wayne Pelzel, Spanish-American War - Kayla Nason, World War I - Randy Reinarts, World War II - Beth Ann Zuhlsdorf, Korean War - Donald Mickelson, Vietnam War - John Schueller, Granada & Panama - Faye Dietz, Persian Gulf - Wayne Novotny, Iraq War/Afghanistan - Jesse Krause. Emma Fischer and Holly Sellner place poppies in a basket as names were read of veterans who have departed us since last Memorial Day, and all from the Sleepy Eye area who were killed in action.