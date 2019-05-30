She was nominated by Crookston's Muira MacRae, a contestant in the 2019 Miss Minnesota Pageant.

Friday, May 31 is the last day and invite people to vote for Shirley Iverson of Crookston to be recognized as a 'SHERO.' The finalist who receives the most public votes will be recognized at the final night of the Miss Minnesota competition in June.

Iverson has been nominated by Muira MacRae, a 2019 Crookston High School graduate who's a contestant in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.

The direct link to vote is at: https://www.maurices.com/shero