The Washington and Highland PTOs (Parent Teacher Organizations) have been working on a project to help boost “Pirate Pride” in the Crookston Public Elementary Schools.

Each student in Kindergarten – 6th grade received a free Pirate Pride t-shirt.

Generous community members donated over $3000 so that the shirts could be purchased and printed! The shirts were given to students at the end of April and school pictures were taken. Students are invited to wear their new shirts for “Pirate Pride Fridays”.

THANK YOU GENEROUS DONORS:

• Crookston Eagles Club

• AgCountry Farm Credit Services

• Altru Clinic Crookston

• KROX Radio

• McDonald's – Mike & Cindy O'Keefe

• Crookston United Insurance – Nathan Lubarski

• H & R Block – Greg & Faye Bruley

• RiverView Health

• Wagner Mobile Welding & Repair Shop

• Anonymous

• Cindy & Kent Bruun

• Biermaier Chiropractic Clinic

Also, a very special Thank You to Ms. Boll, The Pirate’s Cove, and the Crookston High School students who designed the logo and printed the shirts and to Dave Emanuel for taking the school pictures!

Sincerely – Washington PTO Members, Highland PTO Members, Washington Elementary Students, Highland Elementary Students