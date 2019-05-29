A GreenCorps member will work with campus and community on a variety of initiatives relating to sustainability

The University of Minnesota Crookston has been named a host site for a member of Minnesota's statewide initiative to help preserve and protect the environment, known as the Minnesota GreenCorps.

A GreenCorps member will be working across campus and community agencies to strengthen efforts in waste prevention, recycling, prevention of food waste, growing food, and composting.

Hosting a GreenCorps member will result in greater knowledge and stronger support for recycling and the use of composting programs. One of the goals is to prevent waste in general, which would result in less waste being produced on campus and in the community. Another priority GreenCorps member would be the development of "how to" guides and programs that can be updated for years to come to ensure ongoing sustainability efforts.

According to Chapman, measures will be instituted to measure effectiveness. These measures include pre and post surveys to determine changes in knowledge and attitudes as a result of member activities and pre and post waste audits to see if changes in knowledge/attitudes improved the accuracy and percent in recycling/composting on the UMN Crookston campus. There will also be data collected on the effectiveness of "how to guides" using the information gained in the previous two assessments to share lessons learned and practices that were most effective in producing the desired change.

The Minnesota GreenCorps program is a statewide initiative, coordinated by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, to preserve and protect Minnesota’s environment while training a new generation of environmental professionals.

Recent graduates are also eligible to apply. To learn more, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/waste/minnesota-greencorps