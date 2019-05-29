Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded degrees to about 850 students during its spring commencement program May 17.

Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded degrees to about 850 students during its spring commencement program May 17.

MSU Moorhead alumna Billi Jo Zielinski, who earned a degree in political science, was the commencement speaker. Zielinski is president and CEO of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and has more than 25 years of volunteer and professional experience in the business, government and nonprofit sectors.

The following students received degrees:

• Sarah Bernhardt, 1998 Crookston High School Master of Science

• Devra Carlson, 1973 Win-E-Mac School Bachelor of Nursing

• Marissa Carlson, 2015 Fosston High School Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude • Joely Christianson, 2015 Fertile-Beltrami School Bachelor of Science

• Meredith Egeland, 2009 Fisher Secondary School Master of Science

• Julie Fanfulik, 2012 Fisher Secondary School Specialist Degree

• Steven Fick, 2002 Fertile-Beltrami School Bachelor of Science • Christal Harmon-Moe, 2015 East Grand Forks Sr Hs Bachelor of Science

• Samuel Holen, 2014 Fertile-Beltrami School Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude

• Shantel Jagol, 2015 Fertile-Beltrami School Bachelor of Science

• Ray Johanneck, 2014 Lafayette High School Bachelor of Science

• Nicole Johnson, 2004 Fosston High School Bachelor of Nursing

• Nolan Kern, 2011 East Grand Forks Sr Hs Bachelor of Fine Arts Cum Laude

• Alex MacGregor, 2016 Crookston High School Bachelor of Science • Haley Roed, 2016 Crookston High School Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude

• Ariel Sehlstrom, 2014 Fisher Secondary School Bachelor of Science Cum Laude

• Joseph Tollefson, 2001 Fosston High School Bachelor of Science

• Tiffany Trudeau, 2014 Crookston High School Bachelor of Science

• Jennifer Wahlin, 2005 Fosston High School Master of Science