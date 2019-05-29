A full day of events is planned for the Fertile Car Show which will be held June 8th in downtown Fertile.

A full day of events is planned for the Fertile Car Show which will be held June 8th in downtown Fertile. This is the sixth Car Show to be hosted in Fertile and in previous years there have been between 150 and 200 cars on display as well as many other activities for the entire family throughout the day.

This year’s event kicks off with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Fertile Early Childhood Initiative as a fundraiser for future projects. Free will donations will be accepted and the breakfast will run from 8 a.m. through noon at the Fire Hall. The craft and vendor show begins at 9 a.m. in downtown and will run until 3 p.m. In addition, city wide rummage sales will be held throughout town during the day. There will be also several food vendors available downtown throughout the day’s activities.

Car registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the Car Show running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All types of vehicles are invited and welcome to register for the show including cars, pickups, tractors, motorcycles and trucks. Registration is $10 per vehicle. Awards will be given in the categories of Best Pick-Up, Best Muscle Car, Nicest Paint Job, Best Interior, and Best Staging.

The Pin Up Contest will be held again this year from 11 am to 2 pm with registration from 10 to 11. This contest is a chance for the ladies to put on their favorite retro style outfit and get all “done up”. There will be two age categories, 0 to 14 and 15 plus, and contestants will try to get as many “votes” as possible by going around at the Car Show and collecting donations for the Fertile-Beltrami Food Shelf. The contestant in each age group that collects the most “votes” (money) will be the winner and will get to split the pot for their age group and receive a sash and tiara. The runner up in each age group will also get a sash and tiara and will receive a scrip money prize. Winners will be announced at 2:30.

Also returning this year will be the frozen t-shirt contest which begins at 2 p.m. A dozen participants, who will be chosen by random drawing, will work at thawing and opening a frozen balled up t-shirt to see who can be the first to put on their shirt. There is no entry fee for this contest and all participants will get to keep their Car Show t-shirt.

Games to Go out of Fargo will be here with three inflatable bouncy houses and obstacle courses in addition to yard Jenga and Connect Four. These games will be set up in Cannon Park and will be free of charge.

Prizes for the Pin Up and frozen t-shirt contest are being provided by the Fertile Community Club. First place will get $25 in scrip money; second will get $15 in scrip, with third place getting $10 in scrip. Scrip money can be used the same as cash at all Fertile businesses.

After the Car Show St. Joseph’s Church will be having Bingo and a Bake Sale at the Community Center from 3 to 6 p.m. To round out the day’s events Side Street Bar and Grill will be having a street dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Youth under 21 will be allowed to attend until 10 p.m.

For questions about any of the Car Show events, please contact Lisa Liden at the City of Fertile by phone at 218-945-3136 or by email at fertile@gvtel.com. Pre-registration forms for the Car Show and the Pin Up contest are available on the City website at www.cityoffertile.org.