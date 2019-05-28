A fatal accident occurred Monday evening when a car was traveling the wrong way on Highway 2 and struck another car head-on.

The accident report by the Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Subaru Forester, driven by 73-year-old Margaret K. Porter from Bemidji, was traveling east in the left lane of westbound Hwy 2, the wrong way, when it collided head-on with a 2007 Pontiac G6, driven by 21-year-old Athena Anne Stanek from Fosston.

The Subaru's passenger, 82-year-old Russell Klynn Porter, died from injuries in the crash.

The Pontiac’s air bags were reportedly deployed at the crash, but it is unknown if the Subaru’s air bags went off. Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and EMS assisted at the scene.