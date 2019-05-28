The grounds crew transforms the University of Minnesota Crookston every spring. Staff and student workers plant flowers and care for the grounds making the campus a summer stop for many.

Thank you to the grounds team for their hard work making the campus beautiful!

Students on the grounds crew include Seth Maxey, a freshman majoring in sport and recreation management from Sioux City, Iowa; Tony Putz, a sophomore majoring in medical lab science from Kasota, Minn.; Bruno Mauques, a senior double majoring in finance and international business from Brazil; Roseline Kanssole, a junior majoring in agricultural business from Burkina Faso; Jovan Chappell, a junior majoring sport and recreation management in from Ocala, Fla.; Kylie Solheim, a post-secondary enrollment student from Crookston, Minn.; Jaeden Lizakowski, a student from the University of Minnesota Duluth.