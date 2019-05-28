The Knights will await the winner of Sleepy Eye Public and Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey around 7 p.m. Tuesday night in hopes of advancing to a rematch with New Ulm Cathedral.

Knights 8

Cleveland 2

Knights senior Cassie Heinrichs delivered two homer runs for four RBIs in their first contest at Caswell Park Saturday morning, May 25. The Knights wasted little time in taking a lead. St. Mary’s used a five-run first to take a 5-0 lead over the Clippers in the bottom of the inning.

Cleveland responded with one run in the top of the second, but the Knights proved too much for the Clippers. St. Mary’s added runs in the fourth inning and then Heinrichs hit her second homer of the day to extend the Knights lead in the bottom of the sixth to 8-2 for an eventual final score, forcing Cleveland to the elimination bracket.

NU Cathedral 8

Knights 6

In what was a classic rivalry matchup, the Greyhounds snuck past the Knights on a walk-off home run from Cathedral’s Lauryn Franta.

The Knights got on the board early as Emily Stevens drew a walk with the bases loaded to score Lauren Hoffmann, who singled down the line to begin the inning.

In the second inning, Madison Mathiowetz led off with a walk, moving over to second on a sacrifice bunt and later scored on a safety squeeze, sliding into home head first to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. The Greyhounds later took a 3-2 lead on a base hit from Josie Pautzke.

The momentum swung back into the Knights when Cassie Heinrichs doubled to left field. Leah Weiss followed with a base hit up the middle to tie the game at 3-3. Emily Stevens returned to the plate and singled to keep the rally going. Stevens later scored on a Cathedral error to give the Knights a brief 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Franta continued to be a pain in the side of the Knights. Franta singled, scoring Cathedral’s Abby Furth and Lily Brennan to regain the lead at 5-4. Franta later scored in the inning on a sac fly from Heidi Hoffman, giving the Greyhounds a 6-4 lead going into the top of the seventh.

Leah Weiss gave the Knights a base runner with a good at bat to draw a walk. Sydney Windschitl then entered the game for Weiss as a courtesy runner for the Knights. Down to their final out, pinch-hitter Madesen Roberts parked a pitch over the left field fence for a two-run home run to tie the game at six a piece.

The Greyhounds took advantage of a Knights error in the field in the bottom of the inning to get things started. The Knights’ Leah Weiss retired the next two batters to set the stage for Lauryn Franta.

Franta drove an outside pitch over the right-centerfield wall and the Greyhounds defeated the Knights 8-6 in walk-off fashion.

The loss puts the Knights into the elmination bracket. St. Mary’s will play around 7 p.m. Tuesday night against the winner of Sleepy Eye Public and Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey. That game is being played at 5 p.m. at Caswell in Mankato. The winner of the 7 p.m. game advances to the Section finals against NU Cathedral and will have to win twice to move onto state.