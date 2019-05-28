Curt Hendrickson turned 100 years old on Thursday and an open house was held to celebrate at the Golden Link Senior Center.

Curt, a World War II veteran who was part of a group of men who arrived on Omaha Beach in France one day after the beach was stormed by allies and served in the Army Air Corps until the war ended, has lived in Crookston most of his life.

Photos and memorabilia, both young and old, were on display Thursday as well as a special plaque made to commemorate a trip he made to Pike Bay last year when he was 99 years old.