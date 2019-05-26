Schedule for Sleepy Eye's Memorial Day program.

Memorial Day - Monday, May 27

(In case of bad weather, exercises will be held in St. Mary’s School at 9:30 a.m.)

Flag Raising, 9 a.m. at Veteran's Park, downtown Sleepy Eye

•Marshal of the Day Rick Mages, American Legion Commander

•Assistant Marshal of the Day Ralph Grundmeyer, VFW Commander

Selection by St. Mary’s High School Band

Flag Raising at Veteran’s Park by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard

Bugler - Carter Currans

Program at St. Mary's Cemetery

Flag Raising by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard

Bugler - Carter Currans

Selection by St. Mary’s High School Band

Invocation - Pastor Bob Jueckstock, New Hope Church, Vietnam Veteran

Salute by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard Firing Squad

Taps - Cassie Heinrichs and Liz Schwint

Program at Home Cemetery

Flag Raising by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard

Bugler - Carter Currans

Star Spangled Banner - Tom Larson

Selection by St. Mary’s High School Band

Invocation - Pastor Bob Jueckstock, New Hope Church, Vietnam Veteran

Memorial Address - Randy Reinarts, son of Korean War Veteran and Beth Ann Zuhsldorf, daughter of WWII Veteran

Selection by St. Mary’s High School Band

Placing of Wreaths

Civil War - Mayor Wayne Pelzel, Nephew of WWII Veteran

Spanish-American War - Ralph Grundmeyer, VFW Commander

World War I - Randy Reinarts, Son of Korean War Veteran

World War II - Beth Ann Zuhlsdorf, Daughter of WWII Veteran

Korean War - Donald Mickelson, Son-in-law of Korean War Veteran

Vietnam - John Schueller, Vietnam Era Veteran

Granada and Panama - Faye Dietz, Daughter of Korean War Veteran

Persian Gulf - Wayne Novotny, Son of WWII Veteran

Iraq War-Afghanistan - Jesse Krause, Retired U.S. Army National Guard

Placing of Flags by Emma Fischer and Holly Sellner for Comrades who have departed us since Memorial Day 2018 and also for veterans who were from the Sleepy Eye area who were killed in action.

DEPARTED COMRADES

Ron Alt • Rex J. Beech • Lloyd Braun • Linus S. Braun • Leon Brey • Paul Gehrke • Leo L. Helget • Jerome Huiras • Vernon A. Kainz • Vince Mathiowetz • Joseph W. Neid • Robert Novotny • John Riederer • Eugene A. Schieffert • Raymond R. Schottle • Sylvan Schumacher • Bennett Tauer

KILLED IN ACTION (KIA)

Anderson, Arnold L. • Barnes, Gary L. • Brandt, Gerald D. Engholm, Waldo L. • Glotzbach, Charles • Grotto, Elmer • Isaacs, Solomon H. • Jave, Jerome • Jensen, Einar • Kyar, Larry C. • Lendt, Dennis A. • Linnan, Robert P. • Longworth, Delbert J. • Madory, Lyle J. • Milbrodt, Gerald L. • Miller, Uriah W. • Mohrman, Virgil G. • Radl, Andrew • Rasmussen, Robert • Sandmann, Ronald • Schmelz, Robert L. • Schmidt, Joseph N. • Sellner, Frank Jr. • Soukup, Harold C. • Trebesch, Albert

Sixty seconds of silent tribute to our departed comrades.

Salute by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard Firing Squad

Taps - Kira DeMaris and Carter Currans

God Bless America - Tom Larson

Benediction - Pastor Bob Jueckstock, New Hope Church, Vietnam Veteran

Program at Leavenworth Cemetery

Flag Raising by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard

Bugler - Kevin Currans

Star Spangled Banner - Lyndsey Goblirsch

Memorial Address - Randy Reinarts, son of Korean War Veteran and Beth Ann Zuhsldorf, daughter of WWII Veteran

Salute by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard Firing Squad

Taps - Kevin Currans and Owen Weiss

God Bless America - Lyndsey Goblirsch

Benediction - Fr. Andy Michels

Coffee and doughnuts served at Servicemen’s Club upstairs and Leavenworth Church following services. Provided by the American Legion. Buses will be available to the public for transportation to the cemeteries.