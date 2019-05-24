His body was found in river with gunshot wound to head and rocks in his backpack.

The attorney for the parents of a North Dakota college student found dead after becoming an informant to drug investigators plan to appeal a judge's dismissal of their wrongful death lawsuit.

Tim O'Keeffe said Thursday that Tammy and John Sadek are disappointed with the ruling and a bit surprised by it. The Sadeks sued the Richland County Sheriff's Department, one of its deputies and the county, alleging their son, Andrew Sadek, was killed because he was coerced into becoming a drug informant.

The 20-year-old North Dakota State College of Science student agreed to become an informant in exchange for lenience after he was caught selling marijuana. His body, with a gunshot wound to the head and rocks in his backpack, was found in the Red River in June 2014.