The River Valley track team hosted the Tomahawk Conference meet on Thursday, May 16, at Sleepy Eye High School. The local girls placed second in the conference; boys were third.

Girls results

MVL 152, River Valley 73, GFW 51, Wabasso 26

Top finishers for the River Valley girls:

4x800 relay: Kira DeMaris, Ellie Tonn, Abby Hagen, Lilly McCone; first, 10:21.25; Honor Roll qualifier.

100m hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, second, 18.53; Sophia Portner, third, 19.45.

300m hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, third, 54.08; Sophia Portner, fourth, 55.92.

1600m run: Abby Hagen, first, 5:50.49.

4x100 relay: Maddie McCone, Sophia Portner, Courtney Wendt, Erika Wells; second, 55.76.

400m dash: Sydney Hauger, first, 1:03.67.

800M run: Lilly McCone, first, 2:31.68.

4x400 relay: Abby Hagen, Sophie Gustafson, Ellie Tonn, Lilly McCone; second, 4:29.25.

High jump: Kira DeMaris, fifth, 4-04.

Shot put: Kora Wahl, fourth, 26-07; Courtney Wendt, fifth, 26-04; Rachel Sloot, sixth, 23-10.5.

Boys results

MVL 171, GFW 81, River Valley 65, Wabasso 44

Top finishers for the River Valley boys:

400m dash: Jose Ibarra, first, 52.74; Honor Roll qualifier.

800m run: Jose Ibarra, first, 2:20.43.

1600 meters: Josh Hagen, second, 5:23.87; Isaac Johnson, fourth, 5:40.88; Laurence Simonsen, sixth, 6:02.80.

3200 meters: Josh Hagen, second, 11:25.60; Isaac Johnson, fifth, 13:02.77

300m hurdles: Isaac Huiras, third, 49.63.

Next up for the River Valley track team is the sub-section meet on Thursday, May 23 in St. James. Athletes who qualify will advance to the Section 2A meet on June 1 at Mankato West High School.