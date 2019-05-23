Editor's column

No, not that MeToo, the mental health MeToo.

Subscribers will find a special second section in this week’s Herald-Dispatch. In observance of Mental Health Month, we partnered with our sister papers in the region to produce a special section on various mental health topics and issues. We all share it with our subscribers this week. If you don’t subscribe to the print edition, we have extra copies of the special section available for sale in our office.

Why the title, #MeToo? Because I also have recurring mental health issues.

I’ve briefly mentioned this before, but this week, thanks to reading Senator Tina Smith’s column (on this page) I am happy to go in to more detail on my health issues.

That’s what a mental health issue is — a health issue. If I had diabetes, or cancer, or any other disease, I wouldn’t hesitate to talk to you about it. And, you wouldn’t be uncomfortable hearing about it.

I’m done with the stigma around mental illness. I think American society is almost done with the stigma also.

I have recurring bouts of depression. This has been going on, to various degrees, for more than 10 years. Sometimes I just get a little down and uninterested in things, sometimes I get a lot down and uninterested in anything (try writing interesting newspaper articles when nothing is interesting.) One time I was severely depressed and could barely function at all for several months. My depression isn’t linked to winter, but winter doesn’t help. There is a history of depression in my family—there is also a history of no depression. Medication and therapy help me get better (so far, I always get better. Fantastic, in fact.)

If you think you have depression, talk to your medical doctor. He/she will evaluate you and if you are found to have depression, will likely prescribe medication and refer you to a therapist.