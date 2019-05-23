Thursday, May 23



Golden Link Senior Center On Thursday, May 23 there will be an Open House 100th Birthday Celebration for Curt Hendrickson from 5:30-7 p.m. On Friday, May 31 they will have an Omelet Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. by freewill offering. Proceeds go to their kitchen project.



District 593 Retirement Reception will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. in the CHS Commons. Retirees to be honored are Terry Clauson, Vanessa Crowell, Eddie Derosier, Belinda Fjeld, Karen Hanson, Jackie Lindsay, Denice Oliver, and Julie Tiedemann.





Friday, May 24



Villa St. Vincent Memorial Day Program will be held at 2 p.m. in the Villa Station 230 dining room to honor veterans living and working at the Villa/Summit. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.



Ox Cart Days Cookout at Hugo’s will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. at Hugo’s in Crookston. All proceeds from the burger cookout will go to entertainment for the summer festival.



CHS Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. in the CHS Gym.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Sunday, May 26



Poppy Day at Euclid will be held from 9-10 a.m. at the One N’ Only. Coffee and rolls will be available and poppies will be distributed.



60th Wedding Anniversary for Roger and Gladys Sondrol will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.





Monday, May 27



Memorial Day Program Crookston will begin with the bus leaving from the VFW Post 1902 and traveling to Hafslo Lutheran Church Cemetery at 8:20 a.m., travel to St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Gentilly at 9 a.m., arrive in Crookston at Oakdale Cemetery at 10 a.m. with a flag raising at the entrance to follow the ceremony. They’ll go to the Sampson Addition Bridge for the Naval Ceremony at 11 a.m., Sand Hill Lutheran Church Cemetery in Climax at 11:50 a.m., arrive at the Crookston Military Walkway at 12:30 p.m. and then participants are invited to lunch at the VFW at 1:15 p.m.



Memorial Day Program Climax will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Sand Hill Lutheran Church - 34145 State Hwy 220 SW in Climax. The guest speaker will be Kurt Ellefson from Red Lake Falls. The program also includes musical selections and readings followed by the Crookston Honor Guard Ceremony and lunch. Everyone is welcome.



Memorial Day Closures: Crookston Public Schools, City Hall, University of Minnesota Crookston, Golden Link Senior Center, and Crookston Library.



Garbage Collection for Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day Holiday) will be collected on Tuesday, May 28 and Tuesday’s garbage collection will remain the same. Twig and Branch collection will also be collected on Tuesday, May 28.





Tuesday, May 28



Title End of the Year Parent Meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Title Room at Highland Elementary School. Ideas to help students be active learners throughout the summer to avoid the summer academic slide. Contact Sara Geist with questions at 281-5600 ext. 2445 or sarageist@isd593.org.



Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following.



Legion Bingo will be held at 7 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.





Wednesday, May 29



Villa St. Vincent Scrub Sale will be held from 1-4 p.m. There will be many brands on-hand.



Bike Crookston Gathering will be held from 4-5 p.m. at the parklet by DaRoos Pizza. If poor weather conditions, they’ll meet inside. Adults and youth welcome.



Adult Horseback Rider Clinic will be held from 6-9 p.m. on May 29, June 5, and June 12 at UMN Crookston in UTOC Arena. Riders should have horseback riding experience and be able to steer and control a horse without any assistance. Riders may haul in their own horse each lesson or ride an experienced UMC lesson horse. The cost is $200 and instructor is Nicky Overgaard. Register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online.



City Code of Conduct & Ethics Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.





Thursday, May 30



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Collective Goods Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 30 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 31 at the Villa St. Vincent wellness/activity room. Proceeds will go toward Villa projects. Sales on books, electronics, home goods, kids’ gifts and more.



Chamber Shake It Up will be held at the Crookston Inn.



Youth Horseback Rider Clinic will be held from 6-9 p.m. on May 30, June 6, and June 13 at UMN Crookston in UTOC Arena. Riders should have horseback riding experience and be able to steer and control a horse without any assistance. Riders may haul in their own horse each lesson or ride an experienced UMC lesson horse. The cost is $200 and instructor is UMC Equestrian Team Coach Kayla Krueger. Register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online.



MICAH Center - Exploring the Five Wisdoms: Maitri Retreat will be held May 30-June 4 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $450 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Monday, June 3



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Fargo Mets at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Tuesday, June 4



RiverView Health Free Balance Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at RiverView’s Home Care building at 721 South Minnesota Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 4-27. The classes will teach skills in improving balance, flexibility and strength. The classes are free, but class size is limited so early registration is stressed. For more info call 281-9463 or visit www.yourjuniper.org.



Chamber Member Mixer will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty for hosts Kiwanis Club and Irishman’s Shanty.





Wednesday, June 5



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Dilworth Raildogs at 7:30 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Thursday, June 6



Hospice of the Red River Valley Free Community Grief Programs for Adults will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 6 and 20 at the Crookston Library. Register for classes at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, call 1-800-237-4629 or email bereavement@hrrv.org.





Wednesday, June 12



Youth Horseback Day Camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12, July 15 and August 5. Kids ages 7-17 can come enjoy a day of horseback related activities. They will have the chance to learn all about the care of a horse, how to ride and saddle up, participate in crafts and horse related games. Lunch will be provided. The cost will be $75 and register online at www.tickets.umn.edu/crk/online.



Crookston Rotary Club Annual Banquet will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.





Friday, June 14



Crookston Reds Baseball will host the Jim Karn Memorial Tournament at Jim Karn Field Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday, the Reds will play the Bonivital Brewers at 6 p.m. Other games are TBD.





Thursday, June 20



AARP Driver Safety Class will be held at 1 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center. This is the four-hour defensive driving refresher course for drivers age 55 and older. Call 281-3072 to register.





Monday, June 17



RiverView Health Monthly Celiac Support Group will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2 at RiverView on June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16, October 21 and November 18.





Wednesday, June 26



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27, and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.





Thursday, June 27



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the TRF Bombers at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Sunday, June 30



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Moorhead Miners at 5:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field in a double header.





Wednesday, July 10



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Ada A’s at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Thursday, July 11



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Bemidji Blue Ox at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Monday, July 15



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Moorhead Mudcats at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Saturday, July 20



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Wadena-Deer Creek Shockers at 1:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Sunday, July 21



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Warroad Muskies at 1:05 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Wednesday, July 24



Crookston Reds Baseball will play the Dilworth Raildogs at 7:35 p.m. at Jim Karn Field.





Monday, August 12



30th Anniversary Ox Cart Days will be held Monday thru Sunday, August 12-18 throughout Crookston. Events will be held at the Downtown Square, Central Park, Crookston Inn, Crookston High School, University of Minnesota Crookston, Crookston Sports Center, Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, and on Ash Street. For the full schedule of the 90+ events, visit www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.





Monday, August 26



UMN Crookston Campus and Community Part-Time Job Expo will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Wellness Center. This event is free of charge although space is limited. Register by August 12 by calling 281-8369.





Friday, September 13



MICAH Center - The Cloud of Witnesses: Honoring Ancient Traditions - Prayer Practice Retreat will be held Sept. 13-15 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Friday, October 18



MICAH Center - Right Brain Wisdom in a Left Brain World: Creativity Retreat will be held October 18-20 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.