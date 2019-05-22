Our Savior’s Lutheran School held their graduation service for the 2019 school year. Graduating this year were James DeBoer, Keaton Gudvangen, Ava Edwards, Naomi Johnson, and Ella Lanctot.
Lisa Bohler was also recognized for her 25 years of dedicated teaching service at Our Savior’s Lutheran School.
Our Savior's Lutheran School held their graduation service, recognized teacher for 25 years of service
Our Savior’s Lutheran School held their graduation service for the 2019 school year. Graduating this year were James DeBoer, Keaton Gudvangen, Ava Edwards, Naomi Johnson, and Ella Lanctot.