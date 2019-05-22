The Minnesota Historical Society is pleased to announce that this summer all of its historic sites and museums will participate in Blue Star Museums, a national program that provides free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families.

An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 U.S. museums, active military ID holders and up to five accompanying family members will receive free admission.

The offer is good at all MNHS historic sites and museums – from Split Rock Lighthouse and Historic Fort Snelling to the Minnesota History Center and Mill City Museum – during Summer 2019.

In 2018, more than 680,000 military families visited Blue Star Museums across the country. The 2019 program launched May 18 and ends Sept. 2.

“We’re very excited for MNHS to join Blue Star Museums this year,” said Melanie Adams, MNHS deputy director of learning initiatives. “This program is a great way to honor the dedicated service of military men and women and their families this summer.”

This free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Learn more online at mnhs.org.