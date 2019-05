District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel (R-Crookston) welcomed students from area schools to the Capitol last week.

She says, “Students from Win-E-Mac and Goodridge were here to visit, and Thursday we had visits from Fosston, Thief River Falls, and Red Lake County Central. This afternoon, a group of students from Crookston were here to visit. I always love visiting with students from across our district!"