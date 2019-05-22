Funds support ECI, Veterans Council projects

Crookston Park Board approved two 50/50 matching grants at Monday’s meeting for development of city-owned parks and playgrounds. The Early Childhood Initiative will be adding benches to Schuster and Carman Park, and the Crookston Veterans Council is hoping to make some improvements to Memorial Walkway.

Parks and Recreation Director Scott Riopelle told the Park Board that the ECI has partnered with the city before where they pay for one bench and the city pays for another. The benches that will go in Schuster and Carman parks reportedly have a “backing” on them so someone could lay their child on it and the kids won’t fall through.

Memorial Walkway organizers have plans to add more pavers inscribed with names of veterans and to incorporate concrete surrounding the pavers as well. Their project will cost approximately $2,430, so their grant request was $1,215.

Park Board member Becky Kofoed, after motioning to approve the grants, said she’s glad they’re not turning anyone away for this round. Board member Mike LaFrance added that he “likes the concept” when people or organizations come forward and put in their requests for the matching grants.

An annual allocation of up to $5,000 is available for individuals or groups pursuing a project. Projects submitted must meet the goals, philosophy and mission of the Parks and Recreation Department. Those interested are encouraged to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 281-1242 for an application.