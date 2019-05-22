Day begins with 7:30 a.m. breakfast and ends with commencement exercises at 7 p.m.

Crookston High School seniors making up the Class of 2019 will cross the stage Friday evening, May 24 in the school gymnasium and receive their diplomas. The commencement ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

It’ll be a long, memorable day for the seniors, who will start the day at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast with staff in the school commons. Afterward, the seniors will don their caps and gowns and participate in the “Senior Walk” through the hallways of Washington and Highland schools. Graduation rehearsal will follow at 9 a.m.

At the ceremony, retiring choral instructor Belinda Fjeld will lead the choir for the final time.

Seniors Jessica Willits and Gina Visness will address their classmates during the ceremony, and Tim Moe will address the class on behalf of the faculty.