Instead, CHS seniors will head to Grand Forks to bowl at Red Ray Lanes, then it's back to Crookston for lunch at CSC.

Due to a forecast that calls for non-lake weather, Senior Day for the Crookston High School Class of 2019 on Wednesday, May 22 will not take place at Trinity Point on Maple Lake. Instead, the class is going bowling.

Students should meet in the CHS Commons at 9 a.m. to board the bus at 9:15. Bowling at Red Ray Lanes in Grand Forks will begin at 10 a.m. They’ll head back to Crookston at 12:30 p.m. have lunch at Crookston Sports Center from 1 to 2. Then they’ll clean up and hop back on the bus for the high school.

If a student chooses not to go, CHS Youth Services Director Linda Morgan says a parent/guardian needs to call the CHS office at 281-2144.