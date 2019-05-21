Hoiseth says space will be available to the community, free of charge

The Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) Board of Directors on Tuesday moved its meeting from the often-cramped confines of the Valley Technology Park conference room to the renovated and more spacious VTP lobby.

The room will be available to various community agencies and organizations, free of charge, CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth said.

The lobby space also seeks to showcase various Crookston business. A coffee bar features coffee from Chickadee Coffee Roasters and is made out of barnwood from Benoit's Barnwood. Also on display are a couple images from Andy Hall's Sweetlight Gallery.

Hoiseth noted that the room features energy-efficient lighting as part of an Otter Tail Power rebate program. The space will soon be equipped with a SmartBoard, he added.