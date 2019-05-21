Board at this time chooses to fund only some of Larson's request for Hair Connexion funds.

The Building Better Business (B3) initiative launched by the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) this year with the help of a $50,000 allocation from the City of Crookston has its second and third grant recipients.

The CHEDA Board on Tuesday approved a $5,000 B3 grant to Brent and Jasmine Melsa, owners of Drafts Sports Bar & Grill and a $1,500 B3 grant to Carrie Larson, owner of Hair Connexion salon on the southern edge of downtown Crookston. Larson asked for $4,000, but the board on Tuesday approved only $1,500 because they had questions about funding the portion of her request that would use B3 funds to buy salon products that she’d then sell to her customers.

The B3 parameters ask for grant recipients to match the funds they receive with their own investment. The Melsas’ will receive the maximum amount allowed by the program, $5,000, that they will use to add equipment to the food truck they purchased last year for around $17,000. That expense will go toward their match, which also includes a $3,269 investment of their own. Their grant budget includes $5,445 for heating and cooling equipment, $1,276 for a generator, and $1,547 for advertising.

The Melsas said they have big plans for the Drafts food truck this year, with trips to Kickin’ Up Kountry, MoonDance Country Fest, MoonDance Jam, WE Fest, Ox Cart Days, the Greenway Takeover and other events on their schedule. In order to handle those bigger, multi-day events, they said their truck needs to be better equipped, especially when it comes to keeping food and beverages hot or cold. With as many as six staff needed to properly staff the food truck at a multi-day music festival like WE Fest, Jasmine Melsa said they may have to add part-time staff as a result.

Since both the Melsas are Crookston high school graduates as well as University of Minnesota Crookston alumni, they receive the maximum $2,000 boost on the $3,000 B3 grant maximum for recipients who are not local high school or UMN Crookston alumni.

As for Hair Connexion, Larson’s total proposed investment, with $4,000 from B3 (she’s a Crookston Central grad and received a $1,000 boost) and $4,000 of her own money included $5,000 for salon products and supplies, $1,000 for a computer, $600 for advertising, $500 for shears, $400 for shelving, $300 for straightener and $200 for a salon mat. While board members had no problem with Larson’s equipment purchases, they wondered if it was appropriate for her to receive grant funds for salon products that she would then sell. The B3 grant parameters typically don’t include inventory purchases, CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth said.

“I cautioned her a little about the retail inventory portion of her grant request. Putting things on the shelf and selling for full retail (price), I told her I didn’t know if that fit the heart and scope of the program,” Hoiseth explained. “But (B3) is new, it’s in its infancy. Maybe we send a clear message on what qualifies and doesn’t qualify. We’re navigating pretty slowly, sending out applications and getting more back. Perhaps the more broad we make the program, the more participate we’ll get.”

In approving some but not all of Larson’s request, board members said they’d be willing to reconsider the remainder of the request once they had more detailed information on Larson’s request and intentions.