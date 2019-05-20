Polk County Fairgrounds, Maple Lake’s East Shore are the two sites

Polk County Environmental Services is once again holding its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection events. The first collection event will be held at the Fertile Fairgrounds on Friday, May 31 from 3-6 p.m. The second collection will be at the East Shore Beach Area of Maple Lake off County Highway 10 on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Household hazardous products, if not properly used, stored, and disposed of, can pollute the air and water. These collection events, along with year-round collection facilities in Crookston and Fosston, give Polk County residents the opportunity to take part in protecting the environment.

Household hazardous wastes accepted at this event include: cleaning solvents, paints, stains, strippers, automotive products (carburetor cleaners, brake, steering or transmission fluid, etc.), aerosols, adhesives, pool chemicals, photographic chemicals and hobby chemicals.

Products that are not accepted include: business and agricultural wastes, compressed gas, explosives, radioactive materials, tires, fluorescent bulbs or used oil.