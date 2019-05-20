It’s the only Minnesota health care organization to receive the 2019 honor

It’s a three-peat for RiverView Health as it was once again named as a Best Places to Work in Healthcare award recipient by Modern Healthcare.

“We have such an amazing team here at RiverView, committed to the collaboration it takes to nurture a great workplace,’’ shared RiverView President/CEO Carrie Michalski. “When we ask for feedback, our team responds, candidly. We are not a perfect organization. We are a learning organization. We are humble about our imperfections, committed to learning, open to new ideas and new processes. We are not afraid to try something new as we strive to attain excellence. Keeping a place on Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list is a testament to our learning from the team’s feedback and using that to further improve. The journey continues every day.’’

RiverView is the only Minnesota healthcare organization receiving the 2019 honor. The Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards program was created to recognize companies who continuously strive to improve their work environment and increase employee engagement, satisfaction and retention through innovative changes in the work place.

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. Some of the comments by RiverView employees included:

“I receive sincere appreciation from not only my boss, but also the people I work with. We work as a team and produce a great work ethic and environment as a team. Little things go a long way, such as company potlucks, recognizing birthdays, and actual achievements. I look forward to coming in everyday and making a difference for this amazing organization.’’

“RiverView has a strong culture of family and it is something you just feel when you come in the door; many of our compliments from patients and visitors have a theme that demonstrates a ‘friendly, caring environment’. These are things that go beyond pay and benefits; this culture is why RiverView is different and why employees are satisfied in their work and also why we strive and have attained great results for our family and community.’’

RiverView will be honored at the 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala in Dallas in September. Modern Healthcare will also publish a special supplement featuring ranked lists of all the winners in its Sept. 30 issue.